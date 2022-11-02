Skip to main content

Angels News: LA Not Looking to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Offseason

MLB insider Andy Martino says the sense among other big league clubs is that the Angels aren't looking to trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason.

The Angels are up for sale and superstar Shohei Ohtani is a year away from free agency, which has led some to speculate the team might look to move Ohtani this offseason if they can get a haul for him.

According to MLB insider Andy Martino of SNY, though, that's not the impression other teams are getting.

"Unfortunately for the Mets, Yankees, and plenty of other clubs looking for help in both the rotation and lineup -- not to mention the box office -- the Angels are showing no appetite to discuss Ohtani at present, say several teams who have checked in.

"The Angels are for sale and Ohtani is a year away from free agency. The current perception from rivals is that Los Angeles is more likely to try to extend Ohtani, and, if they are unable to keep him, look to move him at July’s trade deadline."

Waiting until the trade deadline could make sense for the Angels, as prices are generally higher midseason when teams are anxious to bolster their playoff chances. On the other hand, the number of potential bidders is lower at midseason, too. Maybe it all evens out?

Of course, the one other benefit to waiting until midseason to trade Ohtani is that maybe the Angels can build a winner this offseason and, instead of trading him, actually succeed at making the playoffs with Ohtani and convince him to stay longterm.

That would be the ideal situation for everyone, even Arte Moreno, as a winning ball club with a couple superstars is probably the most valuable selling chip.

