Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 44-46
3
July 12, 2019 - Final
Kyle Crick
vs
Randy Rosario
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 48-43
4
July 12, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 5 0
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 4 6 0
WP
Rosario
1-0, 5.00
LP
Crick
3-5, 3.41
SV
Kimbrel
(3)
Home Runs
Marte 1 (13)
Bryant 1 (18)
WP Rosario ChC (1-0)
LP Crick Pit (3-5)
S Kimbrel ChC (3)

Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning

CHICAGO (AP) Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant rescued the Chicago Cubs with a clutch swing and some nifty baserunning.

Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Cubs edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break.

Bryant set up Heyward's winning hit with a one-out walk off Kyle Crick (3-5). The All-Star slugger advanced on Victor Caratini's two-out walk, took a smart lead and hustled home from second on Heyward's crisp opposite-field liner to left, sliding home just ahead of the tag attempt by catcher Elias Diaz.

''KB, I've talked about it before, he's a real good baserunner,'' manager Joe Maddon said. ''If you take a secondary lead, you're a great teammate. It was one of those weird, close-cut games all day, but give our guys credit.''

NL Central-leading Chicago blew a late 3-0 lead before earning its third win in four games in the opener of an important nine-game homestand.

Yu Darvish struck out eight while pitching six sparkling innings in one of his best starts since signing with the Cubs before last season. The right-hander said he has felt better in a Cubs uniform, but ''the result was better today.''

Bryant snapped a scoreless tie when he led off the seventh with his 18th homer, a drive to left off Chris Archer after Melky Cabrera had trouble tracking his foul fly to right in the afternoon sun.

Robel Garcia added a sacrifice fly off Michael Feliz and pinch hitter David Bote made it 3-0 when he walked with the bases loaded. But the Cubs wasted a chance for more when Kyle Schwarber grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Pirates then tied it in the top half of the eighth. With two out and runners on first and second, Starling Marte hit a long drive onto Waveland Avenue against setup man Pedro Strop. It was Marte's first homer since June 27 and No. 13 on the year.

''We could have folded when Marte hit the three-run homer,'' Bryant said. ''It kind of took the wind out of our sails, but I was very pleased to see us come together and score right away.

''We're going to need a lot of that in the second half because there are going to be times when that happens and we're going to have to respond accordingly.''

Randy Rosario (1-0) the fourth of five Cubs relievers, got the last out of the eighth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

Darvish retired his first 13 batters. He allowed two hits and walked one, but remained winless in 13 appearances at Wrigley Field since joining the Cubs.

Archer struck out a season-high 10 in six-plus innings. He was charged with three runs and three hits.

''I felt good, but there's a lot of good things to take away as a team,'' Archer said. ''I have a sour taste in my mouth because I at least wanted to get a couple outs in the seventh inning.

''But I think the best part about the game was we showed the same fight we did in the first half.''

BETTER AT HOME

Darvish entered Friday's game 0-5 with a 6.03 ERA in 12 previous starts as a Cub at Wrigley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Manager Clint Hurdle said C Francisco Cervelli is working out at multiple positions as he tries to return from a concussion that has sidelined him since May 25. ''It's his call,'' Hurdle said. ''I'm in complete support of what Francisco wants for Francisco and how he wants it moving forward.'' ... Hurdle added there's no timetable for OF Gregory Polanco (left shoulder inflammation) to return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis. Polanco has been out since June 16.

Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels, sidelined since June 28 with a strained left oblique, was scheduled to throw off flat ground on Friday. Maddon said the next steps would be determined on Saturday, but there's no timetable for Hamels' return.

UP NEXT

Pirates left-hander Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.36 ERA) faces Cubs lefty Jon Lester (8-6, 3.72 ERA) on Saturday. In seven starts since June 3, Lester is 5-2. This will be Lyles' third start after a stint on the injured list with left hamstring tightness and follows a July 4 outing against the Cubs at Pittsburgh when he yielded seven runs in four innings. In that one, Maddon stormed onto the field and was ejected after Lyles buzzed All-Star Javier Baez.

MLB GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
@
  • Pittsburgh has gone 4-3 versus Chicago this season but lost two of three at Wrigley Field in early April. The Pirates have gone 11-11 at Wrigley since 2017, tied with the Brewers for the best record there by a visiting NL Central team in that span (Reds: 7-16, Cardinals: 5-20).
  • The Pirates won two straight home series heading into the All-Star break, taking three of four from the Cubs and two of three from the Brewers. Pittsburgh has gone 12-5 (.706) since June 19 — second best in the National League behind only Washington (14-4, .778).
  • Bryan Reynolds entered the All-Star break with a .342 batting average. This is the fourth-highest pre-break mark by a player in his first MLB season (min. 200 PA), trailing only Joe DiMaggio (.354 in 1936), Richie Ashburn (.351 in 1948) and Ichiro Suzuki (.345 in 2001). Josh Bell hit 27 home runs pre-break; only Willie Stargell (30 in 1973 & 1971) hit more in franchise history.
  • The Cubs lost five of seven games in the lead up to the break, most recently splitting a road series with the neighboring White Sox. The North Siders have gone 29-16 (.644) at Wrigley Field this season compared to 18-27 (.400) on the road; the .244 difference in win percentage is the largest in MLB.
  • Javier Baez sports a .289/.324/.556 slash line this season after finishing 2018 with marks of .290/.326/.554. Baez has 56 home runs since last season, tied with Trevor Story for the most among middle infielders.

