Cincinnati
Reds Reds 45-53
6
July 22, 2019 - Final
Wandy Peralta
vs
Jeremy Jeffress
Milwaukee
Brewers Brewers 53-49
5
July 23, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 2 6 12 0
Mil
Brewers
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 5 8 0
WP
Peralta
1-1, 4.94
LP
Jeffress
3-3, 3.98
SV
Hughes
(1)
Home Runs
Suarez 2 (26)
Saladino 1 (2)
WP Peralta Cin (1-1)
LP Jeffress Mil (3-3)
S Hughes Cin (1)

Suarez hits 2 HRs as Reds rally against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) Eugenio Suarez hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run, go-ahead shot in the ninth inning off Jeremy Jeffress as the Reds rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Brewers on Monday night.

Suarez had given Cincinnati a 4-1 lead when he took Adrian Houser deep with two out in the seventh.

The Brewers took the lead right back an inning later when Tyler Saladino connected on a first-pitch fastball from Rasiel Iglesias for his second grand slam in as many days, snapping an 0-for-8 drought with runners in scoring position for Milwaukee.

With Josh Hader unavailable after working in each of Milwaukee's last two contests, Jeffress (3-3) got the call for the ninth. He struck out pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich to open the inning before giving up a single to Nick Senzel, putting the tying run aboard.

Senzel moved to second on Joey Votto's groundout to bring up Suarez, who sent Jeffress' second offering, a fastball right down the middle, to left for his ninth home run of the month and 26th of the season.

Wandy Peralta (1-1) pitched a perfect inning to get the victory while Jared Hughes got the final out to earn his first save.

Reds starter Sonny Gray went six innings and allowed just a run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven. He's allowed two or fewer runs while working at least six innings in each of his last five starts.

Right-hander Chase Anderson struck out six over 5 2/3 innings for Milwaukee. He was charged with two runs on seven hits and two walks and took no decision for the fourth time in his last five starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring Monday, three days after suffering the injury while throwing his very last pitch in an outing against the Cardinals. RHP Sal Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to replace Mahle on the roster while Lucas Sims will take Mahle's spot in the rotation Wednesday against the Brewers.

Brewers: Milwaukee put RHP Brandon Woodruff on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a strained left oblique, leaving him sidelined for least six weeks. Woodruff suffered the injury Sunday in a start against the Diamondbacks. ... 2B Keston Hiura was scratched from the starting lineup before the game with a sore quad but appeared as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, drawing a four-pitch walk before he was replaced by a pinch-runner.

UP NEXT

The series continues Tuesday night with Reds RHP Tanner Roark (5-6, 3.97 ERA) facing off against Milwaukee RHP Zach Davies (8-2, 2.79). Davies has a 0.77 ERA over his last four starts while Roark is 1-0 with a 4.24 ERA in four starts against the Brewers this season.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
@
  • The Brewers are 7-6 against the Reds this season after going 13-6 against them in 2018. Milwaukee has totaled four runs and 12 hits in losing the last three matchups and hasn't lost four in a row to Cincinnati in a single season since 2013.
  • Milwaukee is second in the NL with 169 homers but its .556 win percentage (45-36) in games when homering is fourth-worst in the league (NL average .590). Last season, the Brewers had an NL-best .705 win percentage (79-33) in games when they homered.
  • Christian Yelich is slashing .436/.511/.846 with four home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs during a 10-game hitting streak. He doubled twice Sunday, increasing his major league-leading total bases to 246 — the most by any hitter through 91 games played since the Cubs' Derrek Lee had 257 in 2005.
  • Since the All-Star break, rookie Keston Hiura leads the majors in batting (.512), hits (21) and doubles (eight). In his first 27 games to the season, Hiura hit .257 with 26 hits and just one double.
  • Also since the break, the Reds lead the NL with a .297 batting average and rank second in OPS at .871 (Dodgers, .911). Prior to the Midsummer Classic, Cincinnati had the NL's second-worst batting average (.235) and third-worst OPS (.682).

