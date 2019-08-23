New York
Yankees Yankees 84-46
10
August 23, 2019 - Final
James Paxton
vs
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Los Angeles
Dodgers Dodgers 85-45
2
August 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYY
Yankees
 0 0 2 0 5 1 0 1 1 10 16 0
LAD
Dodgers
 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 6 1
WP
Paxton
10-6, 4.43
LP
Ryu
12-4, 2.00
Home Runs
Judge 1 (14)
Torres 1 (32)
Sanchez 1 (29)
Gregorius 2 (13)
WP Paxton NYY (10-6)
LP Ryu LAD (12-4)

Gregorius slam off Ryu, Yankees hit 5 HRs, rout Dodgers 10-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) Scratching for runs while losing three straight in Oakland left the New York Yankees in a mood heading south to Los Angeles.

They took out their frustration on the Dodgers, who had a rare night of swinging and missing.

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam off All-Star Hyun-Jin Ryu and added a solo shot to help the Yankees set a club record for homers in a month in a 10-2 victory Friday night in a matchup of the two teams with the best records in baseball.

''We needed a rebound game,'' slugger Aaron Judge said. ''We were looking forward to this.''

Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres also homered as the Yankees ended a four-game skid. They have a major league-leading 57 homers in August, their most in any month.

Starting on five days' rest, James Paxton (10-6) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to win his fifth straight start. He struck out 11 - one off his season high - and walked none.

''I feel like he's been on the verge of having this outing for a while,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The teams' first meeting in three years had a postseason feel, even though neither club looked the part. The Yankees' pinstripes and Dodgers' blue and white uniforms were cast aside on Players' Weekend. The Yankees wore all black and the Dodgers (85-45) donned all white with player-chosen nicknames on the back.

''Before the first pitch, you could feel the energy,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The sellout crowd of 53,775 saw a potential October preview between two franchises that used to battle in New York before the Dodgers moved West before the 1958 season. They've met 11 times in the World Series, with the Yankees winning eight titles.

''To come play a big interleague series at Dodger Stadium, I think our guys relished that,'' Boone said. ''To have those impact at-bats with slug against a guy like Ryu, up and down the lineup, it was really nice to see.''

After scoring just nine runs in Oakland, the Yankees (84-46) cranked up their offense early. They led 2-0 in the third on the homers by Judge, who has gone deep to left field twice in four days after not pulling a homer previously this season, and Sanchez.

Ryu (12-4) opened the fifth by allowing consecutive singles to DJ LeMahieu and Judge. After Torres grounded out, Ryu intentionally walked Sanchez to load the bases.

That set up Gregorius, who launched a 90 mph fastball into the right field pavilion for his fifth career grand slam and first allowed by Ryu in his career. Gio Urshela doubled to chase Ryu before Brett Gardner's RBI double off Adam Kolarek made it 7-1.

''It was the right choice to walk Sanchez,'' Ryu said through a translator. ''The pitch to Didi was a mistake. I kind of wish I'd made more pitches to expand the strike zone.''

Gregorius homered again in the ninth.

Ryu struggled through his second straight sub-par outing. The left-hander came in with baseball's best ERA of 1.64, but he gave up a career-high-tying seven runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing since June 28. He struck out seven and walked one.

''I always emphasize command of pitches and I obviously couldn't do that when you look at the home runs,'' he said.

Ryu was coming off a 4-3 loss at Atlanta in which he allowed all four Braves' runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Torres homered with two outs off Yimi Garcia in the sixth for an 8-1 lead.

The Dodgers' run of three straight wins and five victories in a row at home, including consecutive walk-off wins, came to an abrupt halt.

''Fortunately, it only counts for one loss,'' Roberts said. ''It was an ugly one across the board.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (sports hernia) was 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in his first rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (right biceps tendinitis) tossed 35 pitches in a bullpen session.

QUICKEST TO 100

Sanchez became the fastest catcher in major league history to 100 homers in his 355th career game. He surpassed Mike Piazza, who did it in 422 games with the Dodgers.

BELLI-ACHE

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger struck out swinging in all three of his at-bats before he was replaced defensively in the seventh.

''We were just trying to throw him strikes and get after him,'' Paxton said. ''We didn't want to give him anything in the middle of the zone.''

YANKEES MOVE

New York acquired pitcher Cory Gearrin off waivers from Seattle. He was 0-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 48 games, including two starts, for the Mariners this season. The 33-year-old right-hander also has been with Atlanta, San Francisco, Texas and Oakland in his eight-year MLB career. To make room for Gearrin on the 40-man roster, right-hander Domingo Acevedo was released.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (5-7, 5.01 ERA) starts on five days' rest. He's failed to last at least five innings four times this season, including in three straight games for just the second time in his career.

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 3.00) makes his fourth career start against the Yankees.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
@
  • This series between the Yankees and Dodgers will be the first interleague game all-time in which both teams enter at least 30 games over .500. It is also the latest date (August 23) that the teams with the best record in both leagues will face off in the regular season.
  • With his two-homer performance yesterday, Gleyber Torres (23) became the third Yankee all-time to hit 30+ HR in a season at the age of 23 or younger. Joe DiMaggio did so in 1937 and 1938, and Mickey Mantle accomplished the feat in 1955 (based on age at end of MLB regular season).
  • Cody Bellinger has hit 24 of his 42 home runs this season at home — the most ever by a player at Dodger Stadium in a season. He's one shy of the franchise record for home runs at home, as Gil Hodges (1954) and Duke Snider (1956) both hit 25 when the club was in Brooklyn.
  • Since the start of last season, Hyun-Jin Ryu has a 0.95 ERA (14/132.1) in 20 starts at home. Since ERA became official an official stat in 1913, only two pitchers have recorded a lower ERA in any 20-start span at home: Walter Johnson (two different spans) and Sandy Koufax (1964-65; 1.94 ERA).
  • Since July 1, Mike Tauchman ranks first in the majors with a .446 on-base percentage (min. 100 PA). Overall, Tauchman's on-base percentage sits at .376 this season in 74 games — Tauchman's career OBP in two MLB seasons prior to joining the Yankees was .265 in 52 games.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message