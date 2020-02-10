Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Could the Cleveland Indians Come Up with the Pieces to Trade for Los Angeles Dodgers OF Joc Pederson

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians report to spring training this week in Goodyear, Arizona, and there are still plenty of improvements this team can make to their roster before opening day March 26.

One position on the team that still needs adjusting is that of the two corner outfield spots. One of those spots looks like it’s been claimed as the team has come to terms on a deal with veteran outfielder Domingo Santana.

It’s not the big splash signing that Indians fans have been clamoring for, as most of the fan base has been calling for the team to bring back Yasiel Puig.

While Santana is likely going to claim one of the two open corner outfield spots, there’s a new name that has popped up that Indians fans would love to get on the roster that would give it some pop in 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

Pederson last season played 84 games in left field and 39 games in right field, and even played in center field twice for the team.

It was thought that Pederson would be off the table as a deal was set up between the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, but Monday morning that deal reportedly fell apart.

Pederson is going to be a free agent after the 2019 season, so compensation will be complicated as a team isn’t going to give the house for the 27-year-old who hit .249 with 36 homers last season.

The reported deal between the Dodgers and Angels would have had the Dodgers sending Pederson and righty Ross Stripling to the Angels for prospect infielder Luis Rengifo.

The deal was also contingent that the Dodgers got their mega deal done with the Boston Red Sox for Mookie Betts, a deal that finally got done on Sunday.

So could the Indians enter the fray and try an score a deal to land Pederson? It certainly would fit a position of need on the team as he can play either left or right.

Also it doesn’t sound like the Dodgers want a ton in return for Pederson, the player that the Angels were offering for Pederson (Rengifo) did get some time at the Major League level last season, hitting .238 with seven homers in 108 games.

The Indians do have prospects in the farm system that they could afford to give up for someone like Pederson, but again he’s just a one-year rental so they won’t give up likely anyone in their top five on the prospect list.

The Dodgers have stated that with the deal they got for Betts that they don’t necessarily have to deal Pederson, but they have a crowded outfield, so it would be smart for them to continue to look to make a deal.

Pederson is set to make an affordable $7.75 million this season before he enters free agency, so wherever he goes he’ll want to make a great impression and put up big numbers to be able to cash in next winter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensively, Can Domingo Santana Be Just As Productive As Yasiel Puig?

If you wanted Yasiel Puig back in Cleveland, this could be a way of demonstrating that, when focusing just on offensive production, Domingo Santana might not be too different from the enigmatic (and endlessly fun) ex-Indians right fielder.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Are the Indians Right to Think Jordan Luplow Can Be More Than a Platoon Outfielder?

The Indians outfield is still very much in question as the team will start spring training in a week, and one player that the team is hopeful that can step up and play even better in 2020 is Jordan Luplow.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

As Players Speak Out, Indians Dealings Represent Worst of Current Labor Deal

The Cleveland Indians either cannot or will not pay for Francisco Lindor. Neither is acceptable.

Alex Hooper

by

Jwahoo

Cleveland Indians Reportedly Set to Sign Outfielder Domingo Santana

The Indians are in need of an outfielder, and have found one in former Milwaukee Brewer and Seattle Mariner Domingo Santana, who is reportedly set to join the team on a one-year deal.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Getting Traded For Great Pitching is Nothing New For DeShields Family

Delino DeShields, joining the Indians after spending parts of five seasons with the Rangers, got his first introduction to Cleveland this past weekend at TribeFest. Greeted by thousands of new fans and several new teammates, he took an opportunity to reflect on his father's words.

T.J. Zuppe

Can Oscar Mercado Defy Projections for the Indians Once Again in 2020?

Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado came through with a big 2019 for the Tribe and is going to be a starter in center to start 2020, but can he put up a repeat performance number wise this upcoming season?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

The Latest Prediction for the Indians Win/Loss Total for 2020 is Out

Many preseason picks are starting to come out when it comes to Major League Baseball, and today USA Today came out with their picks and how the wins and losses will turn out for the Indians in 2020

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

‘Powerful’ Swing Isn’t Among ‘Sweet Things’ Franmil Reyes Cut Out This Winter

For all of the discussion of how unlinking Franmil Reyes from strictly serving as the designated hitter could positively impact the roster, there’s a lingering and possibly detrimental question — how, if at all, will a slimmed down body impact the thunderous slugger’s swing?

T.J. Zuppe

Mercado's High School Jersey to be Retired Saturday

Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida will retire the budding outfielder's #13 in a ceremony on Saturday, February 8.

Alex Hooper

by

Indiansfan

If the Indians Outfield Can Produce Enough Remains a Huge Question in 2020

The outfield remains the biggest question mark on the 2020 Indians roster, and many are wondering how that position on the team will score runs this upcoming season

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfan