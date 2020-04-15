Dr. Fauci Says Empty Stadiums the Best Way For Baseball to Return

While Cleveland Indians fans would love the chance to pack Progressive Field this summer, an expert on the coronavirus says that empty stadiums are the best way for sports to resume.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated in a weeklong interview series with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby that the only way pro sports will go on this summer is in empty stadiums and arenas, and that player will need to be kept in hotels.

Major League Baseball has been aggressive in trying to get the season started, with the plan to have at least the start of the season in spring training complexes in both Arizona and Florida.

There has been news of new divisions for the 2020 shortened season, and the possibility of an expanded playoffs also has been discussed.

Fauci said that along with empty stadiums and players being kept in hotels to avoid any issues, players would need to be tested weekly.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said about playing games.

"Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. ... Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

The NBA and NHL seasons were cut short with just weeks left in the regular season. Major League Baseball had completed about 75 percent of spring training before they closed down in March due to the virus.

President Donald Trump is using various figures from the world of sports to lean on to try and figure out the best way to restart the country and address the economy.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are some of the figures mentioned that the president would call on for advice.