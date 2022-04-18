Skip to main content

Guardians vs. White Sox Series-Opener Postponed By Snow

Cleveland and Chicago will make up the game as part of a split double-header in July.

Most people in Cleveland woke up today in a sour mood. Something about snow on April 18th will do that to you.

After dropping all three games against the San Francisco Giants this weekend, the Cleveland Guardians series-opener against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

The teams will make up the game in July ... when it's not snowing outside.

All jokes aside, Chicago only comes to Cleveland twice this year: they're in town for four days this week and they return July 11-13. Today's postponed game will be made up as part of a split double-header on Tuesday, July 12.

Sunday's game against San Francisco featured a first pitch temperature of 35 degrees. That was the coldest game played in Cleveland in four years.

The good news is the temperatures are supposed to get substantially better as the week goes on, with forecasts suggesting 80 degrees this coming weekend. But the team will leave for New York for a weekend series against the Yankees after Thursday's game wraps up the homestand.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you never miss a daily episode! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Sweep Series With Syracuse Win Eighth Straight

Giants Freeze Cleveland Bats, Sweep Guardians On Easter Sunday

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: April 18

Guardians Roster Moves: Naylor Reinstated, Chang to IL, Pilkington Returns

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Owen Miller Swing
Opinion

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: April 18

By Tommy Wild23 minutes ago
Palacios4
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Sweep Series With Syracuse Win Eighth Straight

By Todd Paquette1 hour ago
Aaron Civale
News

Giants Freeze Cleveland Bats, Sweep Guardians on Easter Sunday

By Brendan Gulick20 hours ago
espino2
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Espino And Burns Turn In Dominate Starts In Akron Sweep of Reading

By Todd PaquetteApr 17, 2022
Guardians
News

Guardians Fall Short Second Night In A Row Against Giants

By Adrienne GoehlerApr 16, 2022
gonzalez
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Hits Third Home Run In Wild Columbus Win

By Todd PaquetteApr 16, 2022
Franmil Reyes Swing
Opinion

The Start Of 2022 Has Been A Struggle For Franmil Reyes

By Tommy WildApr 16, 2022
Owen Miller
Opinion

Guardians Trade With Padres Looking Like Major Steal

By Adrienne GoehlerApr 16, 2022