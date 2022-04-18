Guardians vs. White Sox Series-Opener Postponed By Snow

Cleveland and Chicago will make up the game as part of a split double-header in July.

Most people in Cleveland woke up today in a sour mood. Something about snow on April 18th will do that to you.

After dropping all three games against the San Francisco Giants this weekend, the Cleveland Guardians series-opener against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

The teams will make up the game in July ... when it's not snowing outside.

All jokes aside, Chicago only comes to Cleveland twice this year: they're in town for four days this week and they return July 11-13. Today's postponed game will be made up as part of a split double-header on Tuesday, July 12.

Sunday's game against San Francisco featured a first pitch temperature of 35 degrees. That was the coldest game played in Cleveland in four years.

The good news is the temperatures are supposed to get substantially better as the week goes on, with forecasts suggesting 80 degrees this coming weekend. But the team will leave for New York for a weekend series against the Yankees after Thursday's game wraps up the homestand.

