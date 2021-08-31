Indians Catcher Ramos Sustains Season Ending Injury Ligaments

Indians catcher Wilson Ramos has had a difficult year as a member of both the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians. Said season is finished after suffering a torn ACL and a sprained MCL against the Red Sox trying to throw a runner out.

This year for the Indians Ramos batted .226 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. Coming in 35 plate appearances total, a nine game sample after getting picked up off the waiver wire.

It will be interesting to see who the Indians replace Ramos with because starting catching Roberto Perez has been injured with shoulder inflammation and back spasms.

Currently, the Indians are 64-64, 10 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the division lead. It does not appear that the team will be in any type of contention down the stretch run.

While an injury is never good, this one is not going to destroy any type of playoff run for the Indians here in 2021.

Lastly, it will be interesting to see what the Tribe does with Ramos as the catcher becomes a free agent at the end of the season. The team could simply let Ramos go or give it another go by re-signing him for 2022 and beyond.