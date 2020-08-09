Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Send Pitcher Zach Plesac Home for Violating Team Rules

Matt Loede

The Indians remain steadfast in their attempts to keep their players safe, as Sunday they sent one of their young pitchers home for violating team rules.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland after he went out with friends on Saturday night in the Windy City.

Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news first that Plesac had violated team rules as well as was in violation of the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Athletic stated that Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily, and the team could take extra preventative measures to ensure that he and his teammates are healthy.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Plesac had to actually rent a car to drive back to Cleveland, making the five-and-a-half hour drive from Chicago back home.

The Tribe's young starter is off to a solid start like the rest of the starting rotation, going 1-1 in three starts with a 1.29 ERA.

He was the winning pitcher in Saturday afternoon's 7-1 victory over the White Sox in Chicago, going six innings, allowing no runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. 

The 25-year-old is next slated to take the mound Saturday at Comerica Park against the Detroit Tigers. 

Major League Baseball put out a memo to all teams this past week reminding them of the protocols in place, as well as informing teams they are hiring “officials” to “monitor clubhouses and team hotels to assure there are no violations.”

USA Today obtained the six-page memo and published it on Wednesday evening. 

“We recognize that these changes place additional burdens and restrictions on players and staff, but if we desire to play, they are necessary to limit infections and, if someone does test positive, to keep the virus from spreading.

"The behavior of every covered individual affects the players and staff on his or her team, and on other clubs as well,” the memo said.

The memo went on to say that all staff and players must notify their club’s new "compliance officer" if they are leaving the hotel for any sort of reason, something that evidently Plesac failed to do.

The Indians back in early July policed themselves when it came to slugger Franmil Reyes, who was at a 4th of July party with friends and was not wearing a mask.

The team spoke to Reyes and made him get two negative COVID-19 tests before he was allowed back with the team. 

The Indians said that they were not upset with Reyes, but at the time that it was a good learning experience on how to handle such situations.

Plesac must have not gotten the memo. 

