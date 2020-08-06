Cleveland Baseball Insider
MLB Laying Down the Law; Hiring Officials to Watch Players in Team Hotels, Clubhouses

Matt Loede

It sounds like Major League Baseball is getting fed up with its players looking to sabotage the 2020 shortened season with not playing by the rules when they are not on the field.

According to Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, MLB is hiring “officials” to “monitor clubhouses and team hotels to assure there are no violations.”

The league took a massive hit when the Miami Marlins had more than 20 players and personnel test positive for the covid-19 virus.

The St.Louis Cardinals also were hit with a positive test outbreak, as a reported seven players tested positive for covid-19.

Major League Baseball due to the two teams having outbreaks was forced to postpone 21 different MLB games impacting a total of nine teams.

Three of the league's 15 games (20 percent) scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday were not played.

USA Today obtained a six-page memo that was sent out to all MLB teams.

“We recognize that these changes place additional burdens and restrictions on players and staff, but if we desire to play, they are necessary to limit infections and, if someone does test positive, to keep the virus from spreading. 

"The behavior of every covered individual affects the players and staff on his or her team, and on other clubs as well,” the memo said.

“Everyone must be accountable for their own conduct because the careless or reckless actions of a few can impact the health and well-being of everyone.’’

The memo stated that a player could be suspended for the remainder of the season for repeated or flagrant violations.

“Any covered individuals — whether players or club staff — who are found to have repeatedly or flagrantly violated the protocols, including refusing to wear a face covering when required and reminded to do so,’’ the memo stated. 

“Risks being prohibited from further participation in the 2020 season and postseason (in the case of players, subject to the just cause provisions in the Basic Agreement). The Commissioner’s Office will send written warnings prior to any such action being taken.’’

Rumors have stated that Marlins players acquired the virus after a night out in Atlanta during the team's summer camp exhibition games against the Braves.

Miami CEO Derek Jeter rebutted those rumors, saying that the team was not “running around Atlanta.”

"Our guys were not running all around town in Atlanta," Jeter said.

"We did have a couple of individuals leave the hotel. We had guys leave to get coffee, to get clothes. A guy left to have dinner at a teammate's house. There were no other guests on site.

“There was no salacious activity. There was no hanging out at bars, no clubs, no running around Atlanta."

As for the Cardinals, rumors had it they were at a casino in Minnesota when they were in the city to play the Twins.

St.Louis executive John Mozeliak shot down those rumors.

"I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that," Mozeliak said. "If they were at a casino, though, that would be disappointing."

At this point Major League Baseball can ill afford to have another team have an outbreak, forcing more games to get pushed back or postponed all together.

The league is serious about making sure the players follow the rules, even if it means having to spend money on having enforcers at hotels and making sure players are not taking unnecessary risks that puts the league at risk. 

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Give Brad a Hand; Indians Closer Looking Back to Form After Early Season Issues

Matt Loede

Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

The Indians bats continued to be silent for most of the night on Tuesday in Cincinnati against the Reds, but finally with a little help the team scored a pair of runs in the 7th and thanks to a homer by Franmil Reyes scored two in the 8th in a 4-2 win in Cincy. The offense still has a long way to go, but the team at least knows that they can hit when needed, which they did Tuesday night.

Zach Shafron

Game #12 Observations: Reyes' 8th Inning HR Breaks Losing Streak, Indians Top Reds 4-2 to Move to 6-6

The Indians had scored just six runs over the last six games, but Tuesday in Cincinnati they finally got on track, scoring four runs to top the Reds 4-2 to move to 6-6. Franmil Reyes' two-run homer gave the offense a spark in the 8th after the Tribe was losing 2-0 entering the 7th inning. Shane Bieber moved to 3-0 with the win, and Brad Hand earned his 3rd save on the year.

Matt Loede

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Don't Let the Indians Offensive Woes Take Away from Their Historic Pitching Start to 2020

The Indians offense is in a very tough stretch as the team has scored just six runs in their past six games. The team though is still getting excellent starting pitching and even relief pitching, and while the offense has been flat out tough to watch, the pitching is on a historic pace with how good the team has pitched in the first 11 games of 2020.

Mark Warmuth

Game #11 Observations: Fast Start, Slow Finish as Offense Wilts in Cincinnati in 3-2 Indians Loss to Reds

Francisco Lindor's early homer gave the Indians a 2-0 lead on Monday night, but the offense then went in the tank again and the Reds were able to scrape out three runs as they topped the Tribe 3-2, handing the Indians their fourth straight loss. The team drops to 5-6 on the season, the first time they are under .500 in the shortened season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

The Indians wrapped up a series with the Minnesota Twins losing three of four games, and the storyline was pretty much exactly the same the last three days - fall behind early and then try to do too much at the plate and end up being lucky to score more than one run. It's a recipe that has put the club at 5-5 as they get ready to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Zach Shafron