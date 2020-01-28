Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Aaron Civale Needs to Prove His 2019 Indians Debut Was No Fluke

Casey Drottar

Baseball Savant’s scouting report on starting pitcher Aaron Civale is quite an interesting read. This is especially true when adding the context of his 2019 Cleveland Indians debut.

The outlet has high praise for Civale’s command and fastball spin rate, while also complimenting his cutter. While not quite sold on his curveball or changeup, his ability to sequence these pitches with his cutter and fastball receives high marks.

However, the key quote is this – “it's uncertain whether Civale can start in the Majors.” Noting the fluctuations his strikeout rate experienced through the minors, the report questions whether Civale can create enough whiffs for Cleveland.

For all intents and purposes, Civale proved himself last summer. His final line for 2019 certainly indicates he can indeed find a home on a big-league rotation.

The Indians are certainly hoping that’s the case, especially after trading two front-line starters in the span of five months. Civale currently has a spot in Cleveland’s starting five, but to maintain it, he’ll have to prove his 2019 cameo was no fluke.

Again, his final stats from last summer leave little doubt about Civale's ability to hold his own. He finished 2019 with a 3-4 record, an ERA of 2.34, a 3.40 FIP and a WAR of 1.5. Tough to ask for more considering he was called up to replace the departed Trevor Bauer.

Determining the sustainability of this performance is tricky, though. After all, a sample size of ten starts is hardly significant. The only route to take is analyzing Civale’s performance through the final two months of the year, where all but one of his 2019 starts took place.

In doing so, you come across a handful of concerns.

Below is a look at some key stats from Civale’s five August starts, along with how these same numbers looked after four starts the following month. For added context, he took on the Rangers, Twins, Yankees, Mets and Tigers in August, with all but one game occurring on the road. His September featured starts at Minnesota and home against Detroit, sandwiched between home and away bouts with the White Sox.

Civale

Some of the shifts noted above aren’t crazy. A 2% dip in strikeout rate isn’t much of a red flag, and the same can be said for the small upticks seen with his WHIP and fly ball percentage. It’s only natural for small fluctuations like this to occur the more times a starter takes the mound.

That said, Civale’s FIP doubling month-over-month is a bit jarring. Equally so is the fact his walk rate almost quintupled. In fact, Civale threw as many walks in his first September start (3) as he did in the entire previous month combined.

As noted, the change in his fly ball percentage was minor. However, the amount of fly balls he gave up which proceeded to leave the park jumped significantly. Civale made it six starts before giving up his first big-league home run, yet finished the season giving up three in the span of his final three games.

You could make the argument that Civale’s September struggles were the result of teams having more scouting to work with. The month-over-month change in slash lines opposing hitters had on him certainly adds credibility to that point.

August – .227/.248/.345
September – .230/.314/.473

Again, this is all a bit subjective. Still, it’s fair to say Civale’s performance wasn’t trending in the right direction.

But does this indicate his 2019 season was fool's gold?

Was Civale's September was just a string of uneven starts? Or does it prove Baseball Savant was fair to question his ability to maintain a spot in an MLB rotation?

For what it’s worth, while both Steamer and FanGraphs see Civale getting a full season of big-league work this summer, neither is particularly bullish on his numbers. Both project notable jumps in ERA (4.81) and FIP (4.90), with only a small dip in WAR (1.4).

This shouldn’t be viewed as any sort of dig on Civale. He’s a solid pitcher, whose spin rate with both his fastball (85 percentile) and curve (96 percentile) were highly ranked last year.

Basically, the question isn’t whether Civale is good, but instead if he can be that good. If he can maintain an FIP which fell just between excellent and great last season.

Initial projections say no, and his late-season trends lend credence to that.

The Indians, who could use a little more certainty on the back end of the rotation, are surely hoping Civale’s September was just a slight regression, and not a sign of things to come.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Dolan's Need to Adapt, Not Antagonize to Get Fans to Buy Tickets Into Progressive Field

Paul Dolan's comments last week when getting a lifetime achievement award didn't do much to endure himself to fans, and if he's going to want more fans at Progressive Field, he needs to learn a different approach.

Mark Warmuth

by

I53

Which of the Indians' Pitches Performed Best in 2019?

What makes a pitch great? It's a combination of factors. These offerings were among the best thrown by Indians pitchers in 2019.

T.J. Zuppe

Thread Count: How Did Each of the Indians' Uniforms Fare Last Season?

With several weeks to go until the Indians report to Goodyear, Arizona, let’s revisit some uniform trends from last year in a no nonsense, totally serious sort of way.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Josef_Koba

The First Two Months of the Season Could Very Well Dictate the Direction of The 2020 Indians

The Indians are staying pat with the current roster while they could still use an outfielder to help their lineup. Could the first two months of 2020 and the success or lack of it dictate if this team makes a move to grab someone on the open market?

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Seeing Both Sides on Ozuna, Donaldson and the Astros

Alex Hooper

Is Greg Allen the Odd Man Out in the Indians 2020 Outfield Rotation?

The Indians will only have so much playing time to go around when it comes to their outfield in 2020, and one player who is starting to look like he might be on the outside looking in is youngster Greg Allen.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Paul Dolan Goes Back to the "Enjoy Him" Line Regarding Lindor During Sports Awards Speech

It seemed that Indians owner Paul Dolan couldn't help himself on Wednesday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, using the end of his speech to go back to the 'enjoy him' line pertaining to shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Matt Loede

by

Homerun33

Some Indians Prospects to Keep an Eye On in 2020 as Spring Training Gets Closer

The Indians have a number of top prospects as they start their journey of looking to be a contender again in the American League in 2020, with some of those prospects set to make their Major Legue debut sooner than later.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Combat the 3-Batter Minimum Rule?

Indians manager Terry Francona isn't a fan of baseball's impending three-batter rule. Just how much will it impact his managing?

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Can Nolan Jones Be a Factor in 2020?

The Cleveland Indians' top prospect has a long road ahead to the big leagues, but is a promotion in the cards for 2020?

Alex Hooper