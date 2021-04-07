Former Indians OF Tyler Naquin Ripping it Up in Cincinnati, 12 RBI in Five Games

While the Indians offense has done little to give fans confidence four games into the season, one player who is already on fire that the Tribe could use in a big way right now is former outfielder Tyler Naquin.

Naquin has helped the Reds get off to a great start this season, leading the Major Leagues with 46 runs, the National League with 10 homers and is second in the NL with a .316 team batting average.

Against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Naquin crushed two long bombs to put the Reds ahead for good.

The team cruised to a 14-1 win over Pittsburgh, and Naquin was the big reason why - going 3-for-4 with two homers, seven RBI, a walk and a pair of runs scored.

He's hitting .357 in the first five games.

"I can't express enough how good of a time it is to play with these guys -- they're always encouraging, no matter the situation," Naquin said.

"We're out there together."

The Indians decided not to pickup the option on Naquin, who made $1.45 million with the Tribe last year.

This season with the Reds Naquin is pulling in $100,000, but again in just a few games is trying to make a big impact with his new club.

Naquin, who will forever be remembered for his inside the park homer in a memorable 2016 affair at home against the Blue Jays, leads the NL right now with 12 RBI.

Indians fans are missing Naquin for obvious reasons, but it will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old from Spring, Texas can continue to build off the fast start that has many around baseball talking about him.