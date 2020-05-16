Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Is Dealing SS Lindor Now a Better Move for the Indians? Do the Rays Have Enough for a Deal?

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball rosters remain frozen at the moment, but once teams can start tinkering with their roster again it will be interesting to see if the Indians go back to listening to potential offers for shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The team has been steadfast for the past few months about keeping Lindor for the 2020 season, but one baseball insider seems to feel that there is still a chance that the Tribe could send Lindor packing sooner than later.

Buster Onley of ESPN made some comments about the Lindor situation Wednesday on an ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast, throwing it out there that a team like Tampa may be in the mix for a player like Lindor.

“One team to watch that I think would be very well suited is the Tampa Bay Rays,” Olney said.

“They’ve got a deep bullpen. They have a deep roster. We don’t typically think of them as being a World Series contender, but in a shortened season I think it levels the playing field somewhat for them against a team like the Yankees.”

The Rays in 2019 were very good, winning 96 games and earning a wild card spot in the American League.

With the Yankees going out and nabbing pitcher Gerrit Cole via free agency, the Rays may need to make a move to try and stay in contention with New York, who always seem to have an endless pool of money to spend every season.

Tampa already has a young shortstop who had a good season in 2019 in Willy Adams, who is just 24 years old and entering his third season in the Majors.

Last year Adams hit 20 homers with an average of .254 in 152 games. While Lindor would be an upgrade at the shortstop spot for the Rays, the shortstop position is not the biggest need on the team’s roster.

The biggest question will be when would the Indians get the most back for a player like Lindor?

Is it better to keep him in 2020 (provided games are played at some point), hope that he has a very good season and that his value remains high?

Or should the team start listening to offers right away when the rosters are unfrozen and if there’s one that blows them away, pull the trigger and make the deal?

“We knew that going through the wintertime, the Indians listened to offers,” Olney stated.

“They decided to keep him going into the 2020 season. Now, obviously, that context has changed.

“Teams I've spoken with believe that whenever the rosters are no longer frozen. the Indians, even before the games begin, will begin to explore the question of when's the right time to trade Lindor.”

The eventual trade of Lindor is going to have to include some very high level prospects that can help the Indians within a year or two to keep the team competitive.

Oddly enough according to Baseball America, the top prospect in the Rays organization is Wander Franco, a 19-year-old shortstop who is likely more like three years away from making an impact at the Major League level.

Lefty pitcher Brendan McKay is second on the list, he’s a lot closer to being the Majors full-time, pitching with the Major League Rays last season making a start and appearing in two games.

The Rays traded their third ranked prospect on the list, being lefty thrower, Matthew Liberatore, so fourth on the list is second basemen Vidal Brujan.

Brujan is 21 years old, and has appeared thus far mostly in A and Double-A ball for the Rays.

There is no question that dealing Lindor is in the future for the Indians, but making the determination as to when the right time and to who will remain the biggest question marks for the team moving forward.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB 2020 Draft Set for June 10th and 11th

Major League Baseball has set up it's annual draft, which will take place on June 10th and 11th remotely unlike the past, in which the first round took place in New Jersey at the MLB Network studios.

Matt Loede

Little League World Series Cancelled for the First Time in 73 Years

There will be no Little League World Series for the first time in the event's 73-year history due to the covid-19 virus that has shut down sports all over North America. More than 300,000 people attend the World Series each year over the 10-day event.

Matt Loede

Blame the Owners, Not the Players, If a Shortened 2020 MLB Season Doesn't Happen

Matt Loede

by

BJRetro

Progressive Field Gets No Love in SI's Latest Best Ballparks Poll

In the latest SI poll the staff gives their most favorite ballparks around baseball, and the home of the Indians, Progressive Field, is not found on anyone's list of top five parks, despite the jewel of Downtown Cleveland still being one of the favorite places for Clevelanders to visit.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Indians Lookback: 39 Years Ago Today Barker is Perfect Against Blue Jays

Len Barker pitched his way into perfection 39 years ago today when he faced off against the Blue Jays in front of a small crowd of 7,290 at old Cleveland Stadium. It was the last perfect game and no-hitter for the Indians. It was the first perfect game in the Majors at the time in 13 years.

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians Face Quite a Conundrum with Nolan Jones this Summer

The Indians have a prospect that is getting closer to getting to the Majors in Nolan Jones, and while the 2020 season continues to be on hold as two sides begin to start to try and work things out, the Tribe faces an interesting situation with Jones, and if he's ready to start getting cracks at Triple-A then the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Which Stadiums Around the Majors Qualify as the Very Best in Baseball?

Major League Baseball has some majestic and beautiful ballparks that make memories for families for years to come. Today SI takes a look via video at some of the very best parks in all of the Majors, and what makes them as such

Matt Loede

What Cleveland Indians Players - Current and All-Time - Are Most Underrated?

Today our staff talks about what players from the Cleveland Indians, both currently and all-time, are the most underrated. They are the players that put in the work and usually get the job done, but just don't get the love that most other players on the franchise does.

Matt Loede

Universal DH for Both AL and NL Expected to be Easily Approved by the Players

Money appears to still be the biggest sticking point for owners and players to get a 2020 MLB season off the ground, but one rule that appears to be one that will pass with ease is that of the "universal DH"

Matt Loede

Who Was Better? The 2005 Indians or 2007 Indians? (Part Two)

We wrap up our two-part series on comparing two Indians teams from the 2000's - the 2005 squad and the 2007 team. A pair of teams that each won over 90 games, but yet fell shy of their ultimate goals.

Chris Coon