Joey Votto Sees Eugenio Suárez as the Piece the Reds Were Missing

Joey Votto thinks Eugenio Suarez is exactly what the Reds needed this offseason.

Appearing on the Jim Day Podcast earlier this week, Votto was asked about the Reds addition of Suarez.

"I do believe you have to have a batter that is going to change the momentum of the game with one swing," Votto said. "If there is one thing I think the 2025 Reds were missing was that big moment every now and then, Just a two-run or three-run big moment. Every now and then, get a second big moment where it's an 8-2 game and you can take pressure off of the bullpen and take pressure off of the starter."

Votto is spot on. The Reds were 21st in all of Major League Baseball in home runs last season. Considering they play in one of the most home run friendly ballparks in the game, that is simply not even close to good enough.

"It's interesting. He got a one-year deal with an option. It's hard to get potentially that many home runs so inexpensively...If he repeats that (49 home runs) in any shape of form, he's going to be good for the lineup."

Suarez had 49 home runs last season, which was more than Cincinnati's top two home run hitters combined.

Votto also praised Suarez as a teammate.

"I loved Eugenio Suarez. There are not many better teammates...He was fantastic. He is such a fun, likable guy."

You can listen to Votto's full interview with Jim Day here.





