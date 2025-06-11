Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: The Latest on Two Key Players and Their Progress
Annie Sabo provided two key injury updates on infielder Noelvi Marte and outfielder Austin Hays during the Reds' game against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.
"Per Terry Francona, Marte could begin a rehab assignment on June 20," Sabo said on Wednesday's broadcast. "That is tentative right now because he has to get another oblique scan."
Marte is slashing .294/.342/.515 in 19 games with the Reds this season. He was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain on May 7.
"Austin Hays, I told you guys yesterday that he was running the bases," Sabo continued. "Per Francona, the foot isn't 100 percent there just yet. They will see how the off day plays out for Austin Hays and then re-evaluate that before Friday's game in Detroit."
Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season. He's been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup when healthy, but has had trouble staying healthy this season.
