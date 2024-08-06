Cincinnati Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Continues to Make History in First Full Season

at 22 years & 207 days old, Elly De La Cruz is the 6th-youngest player with 2+ 2B & 2+ HR in a game since at least 1901, older than only:



7/1/03 Miguel Cabrera: 20y, 74d

6/19/29 Mel Ott: 20y, 109d

6/24/36 Joe DiMaggio: 21y, 212d

9/7/89 Gregg Jefferies: 22y, 37d

5/26/28 Freddie… https://t.co/GzIf0WB5Nw