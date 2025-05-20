Inside The Reds

Francona, Hays React as Reds Stay Hot with Fifth Straight Win Over Pirates

The Reds have won five straight games.

Greg Kuffner

May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs the bases on his way to scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs the bases on his way to scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Monday night.

The Reds got on the board in the first inning after a two out walk by Elly De La Cruz followed by a double down the left field line by Austin Hays that scored De La Cruz all the way from first base.

"It's hard to not be impressed in the first inning when Elly scores on that ball," Reds manager Terry Francona said postgame. "He's the only guy in the league I think."

Hays has been one of the most impressive hitters in the Cincinnati lineup.

“I have a plan,” Hays told Charlie Goldsmith postgame. “I have a pitch I’m looking for or a location that I’m looking for. If the pitcher throws it in that spot, whether it’s the fifth pitch of the at-bat or the first pitch of the at-bat, I want to make sure I swing at it.”

The 29-year-old was 3-5 on Monday and raised his average to .330 on the season.

Everything seems to be clicking right now and the Reds have won five straight games, but Francona doesn't want to get too carried away.

"I don't think we get too carried away, " Francona said. "We played a good game. Lodolo did a good job and we went to some different guys when we were ahead and they did a really good job."

You can listen to Francona's postgame interview below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis