Francona, Hays React as Reds Stay Hot with Fifth Straight Win Over Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Monday night.
The Reds got on the board in the first inning after a two out walk by Elly De La Cruz followed by a double down the left field line by Austin Hays that scored De La Cruz all the way from first base.
"It's hard to not be impressed in the first inning when Elly scores on that ball," Reds manager Terry Francona said postgame. "He's the only guy in the league I think."
Hays has been one of the most impressive hitters in the Cincinnati lineup.
“I have a plan,” Hays told Charlie Goldsmith postgame. “I have a pitch I’m looking for or a location that I’m looking for. If the pitcher throws it in that spot, whether it’s the fifth pitch of the at-bat or the first pitch of the at-bat, I want to make sure I swing at it.”
The 29-year-old was 3-5 on Monday and raised his average to .330 on the season.
Everything seems to be clicking right now and the Reds have won five straight games, but Francona doesn't want to get too carried away.
"I don't think we get too carried away, " Francona said. "We played a good game. Lodolo did a good job and we went to some different guys when we were ahead and they did a really good job."
You can listen to Francona's postgame interview below:
