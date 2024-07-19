Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Take On Washington Nationals
The Cincinnati Reds will face off against the Washington Nationals on Friday night in game one of a three-game series.
Offensively, the Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz with an OPS .829 on the season to go along with 42 extra-base hits and 46 stolen bases.
The Nationals are led by CJ Abrams, who came over in the Juan Soto trade in 2022. Abrams is having the best year of his career, with an OPS of .832, 41 extra-base hits, and 15 stolen bases.
Frankie Montas will get the start on the mound for the Reds. Montas is 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA on the season in 84 1/3 innings pitched. Last time out, Montas was able to give the Reds seven innings of work, but surrendered five runs on eight hits in a 6-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. The Reds are 5-12 in games started by Montas.
Patrick Corbin will take the ball for the Nationals. Corbin is having another rough season. He is 1-9 with a 5.57 ERA in 105 innings pitched. He threw five innings of four-run baseball in a 6-2 loss against the New York Mets in his last start. The Nationals are 5-14 in games started by Corbin.
The Reds play the Nationals on Friday night at 6:45 ET.
