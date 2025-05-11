Instant Reaction: Reds Beat Astros 13-9 Behind 10-Run First Inning
The Cincinnati Reds (20-21) beat the Houston Astros (19-19) 13-9 on Saturday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
10-Run First Inning Guides Offense
The Reds used a 10-run first inning to jump out to a big lead on Saturday night. Elly De La Cruz started the scoring with a three-run home run to left field.
Tyler Stephenson, Will Benson, and TJ Friedl all followed with RBI hits to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead. After Matt McLain walked with the bases loaded, De La Cruz added an RBI groundout to make it an eight run Reds' lead.
Gavin Lux ended the scoring in the first with a two-run single. It was the first time in 36 years that the Reds scored 10 runs or more in the first inning.
In the third, Matt McLain hit his first home run since April 20 to give the Reds a 12-1 lead.
Connor Joe added an RBI single in the sixth to give the Reds a 13-8 advantage. Cincinnati walked nine times on Saturday night.
Singer Struggles
Brady Singer had his worst start of his Reds career on Saturday. After allowing a run in the first inning, he pitched a scoreless second before allowing six runs to score in the third. Singer gave up seven runs on nine hits over 2 1/3 innings. He walked a batter and struck out a batter.
Bullpen Delivers
Lyon Richardson came on in relief on Singer and gave the Reds 1 2/3 scoreless innings. After Scott Barlow gave up a run in 1/3 of an inning, Graham Ashcraft was able to strand runners on first and third. He also pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Luis Mey did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless seventh inning.
Tony Santillan added a scoreless eighth and Emilio Pagan gave up one run on a hit and a walk in the ninth.
The bullpen gave up just two runs over 6 2/3 innings.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
- TJ Friedl reached base five times.
- Connor Joe became the fourth Red since 1900 to have two hits, a stolen base, and a walk in his Reds debut.
- The Reds are 14-4 when scoring five or more runs.
Up Next
The Reds and Astros will play the series finale on Sunday at 2:10 ET. Chase Petty will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
