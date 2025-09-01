National Baseball Analyst Suggests Reds Should Sign Five-Time All-Star in Offseason
National Major League Baseball analyst Bob Nightengale had an interesting comment in his column on Sunday.
"The Cincinnati Reds, who badly need a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup, would be a natural fit to sign free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso if he leaves the Mets," Nightengale wrote.
Nightengale is correct, the Reds do badly need a power bat in the middle of their lineup. Alonso is having a fantastic season in New York, slashing .271/.350/.518 with 66 extra-base hits and 110 RBIs.
Alonso would be a perfect fit at Great American Ball Park, but it seems very unlikely the Reds would be willing to pay the first baseman what he feels he is worth. He's also made it known that he wants to stay with New York.
As exciting as it sounds, I won't be getting my hopes up.
You can read Nightengale's whole column here.
