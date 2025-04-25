Inside The Reds

No Need to Panic: Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain Still Making Elite Contact

McLain has struggled since being activated from the injured list.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you just glance at Matt McLain's stats, you'll see he is hitting .180 with an OPS of just .699. That may seem concerning.

However, his underlying numbers still look good and there is no need to panic about the Reds' infielder, yet.

Hitting the Ball Hard

McLain is hitting the ball hard. His barrel rate ranks in the 93rd percentile, his hard-hit rate ranks in the 87th percentile, and his average exit velocity is 91.1 mph, which ranks in the 71st percentile.

These stats all show that McLain is still making quality contact at the plate.

Plate Discipline

Coming into the season, one thing I mentioned I'd like to see Matt McLain do more of is walk. In 2023, he walked just 7.7% of the time.

However, this season, he is walking at a 13.9% clip, which resembles his minor league numbers.

The 25-year-old also isn't chasing bad pitches. His chase rate ranks in the 85th percentile.

His career-high walk rate and lack of pitch chasing indicate that he is seeing the ball as well as he has ever seen it.

Bad Luck?

His batting average on balls in play is at .206 so far this season. To put that in perspective, in 2023, his batting average on balls in play was .385. .385 is pretty high, but it's still reasonable to think it will improve.

McLain is striking out at a 31.9% clip, which is a little concerning. However, as mentioned above, his contact quality has not dropped, so the whiff issues could normalize.

McLain is still showing all of the signs that he is an elite hitter. He's simply going through an extended slump with some bad luck.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

