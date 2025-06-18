Reds Rally Past Twins: Francona, Friedl, and Abbott React to 6-5 Comeback Win
The Reds rallied from behind twice on Tuesday night to come back and beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 at Great American Ball Park.
With the Reds leading 4-1 in the sixth, Christian Encarnacion-Strand committed a throwing error on a play that would have ended the inning. The Twins ended up scoring four runs in the inning that was capped off by a Harrison Bader fly ball to right field that went off of Jake Fraley's glove and into the seats for a three-run home run to give Minnesota a 6-5 lead. It wasn't Cincinnati's best defensive inning.
"That was like when they say the same thing that will make you laugh will make you cry," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "We get four after they think they got the third out and they did the same exact thing to us. But we fought back.
However, the Reds rallied in the bottom half of the inning.
TJ Friedl's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Reds a 6-5 lead, and they never looked back. All six Reds' runs were scored with two outs tonight.
"Beautiful," Friedl said. "It's just keeping the line moving. It's not looking at the scoreboard. It's just taking each at-bat one at a time and one pitch at a time."
Cincinnati's bullpen relieved Abbott and tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
"Barlow gave us four big outs," Francona said. "It set us up so we didn't have to reach for Tony for too much. He was the biggest cog tonight. He really pitched well."
The Reds have won three straight games and eight of their last 10.
You can watch Andrew Abbott, Friedl, and Francona's full postgame interviews below:
