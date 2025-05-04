Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Nick Lodolo React to 11-6 Loss to Nationals

A tough outing for Nick Lodolo.

Greg Kuffner

May 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a stop in play in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks off the field during a stop in play in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Washington Nationals 11-6 on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.

Nick Lodolo had his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

"I feel like I was falling behind a good amount," Lodolo said postgame. "I wasn't executing well enough...Rosario, he definitely killed me tonight."

The sixth inning is what got away from the left-hander.

"It got away," Francona said. "It got away in a hurry. The one big blow was when Amed hit that homer...It got away fast."

Jake Fraley hit his third home run of the season. Santiago Espinal continued his hot hitting with three hits. Elly De La Cruz reached base three times. The Reds had 12 hits, but were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Terry Francona and Nick Lodolo spoke to reporters after the game. You can watch the full interviews below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

