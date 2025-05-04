Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Nick Lodolo React to 11-6 Loss to Nationals
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Washington Nationals 11-6 on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.
Nick Lodolo had his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.
"I feel like I was falling behind a good amount," Lodolo said postgame. "I wasn't executing well enough...Rosario, he definitely killed me tonight."
The sixth inning is what got away from the left-hander.
"It got away," Francona said. "It got away in a hurry. The one big blow was when Amed hit that homer...It got away fast."
Jake Fraley hit his third home run of the season. Santiago Espinal continued his hot hitting with three hits. Elly De La Cruz reached base three times. The Reds had 12 hits, but were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Terry Francona and Nick Lodolo spoke to reporters after the game. You can watch the full interviews below:
