Cincinnati Reds 17th Ranked Prospect Promoted To Triple-A Louisville

Julian Aguiar had a 3.38 ERA over 69 1/3 innings this year for Double-A Chattanooga.

Greg Kuffner

MLB Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Aguiar
MLB Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Aguiar / MLB Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Reds have promoted starting pitcher Julian Aguiar to Triple-A Louisville.

The 23-year-old right-hander has thrown 69 1/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA for the Chattanooga Lookouts in Double-A. He has 54 strikeouts and 13 walks during that time span.

Aguiar in the Reds 17th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Watch some of his highlights below:

