Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 23, 2025

Another big game from Sal Stewart.

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here are the top performances from those games:

Louisville Bats (54-71) Won 13-4

  • Blake Dunn went 2-6 with a run scored. Dunn is slashing .373/.431/.559 with seven extra base hits in August.
  • Sal Stewart went 2-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and three runs scored. His first home run was 112.4MPH off the bat at 460 feet, his second was 106.8MPH off the bat at 369 feet.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5 with a three run home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. His home run was 105.9MPH off the bat at 404 feet.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-6.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Luis Mey pitched one inning with a strikeout.

Chattanooga Lookouts (62-52) Lost 11-1

  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double and a stolen base.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Cam Collier went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Johnny Ascanio went 1-3.
  • Jose Acuna pitched two innings with two hits allowed, one run, two walks and a strikeout.

Dayton Dragons (40-75) Won 7-6

  • Peyton Stovall went 1-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored. He would hit a walk-off sacrafice fly in the 10th inning.
  • Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-5 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-5 with a stolen base.
  • Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Alexander Vargas went 1-5.
  • Nick Sando pitched six innings allowing five hits, two runs, a walk and seven strikeouts.

Daytona Tortugas (57-62) Won 4-0

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts.
  • Mason Neville went 1-3 with a stolen base, RBI and a walk.

    • Neville is batting .349 with a 1.068 OPS, six doubles, two triples and a home run through his first 13 professional games.

  • Bernard Moon went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4.
  • Rafhlmil Torres went 1-4 with a double.
  • Ichro Cano went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Ben Brutti pitched three innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.

