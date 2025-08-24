Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 23, 2025
Four games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (54-71) Won 13-4
- Blake Dunn went 2-6 with a run scored. Dunn is slashing .373/.431/.559 with seven extra base hits in August.
- Sal Stewart went 2-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and three runs scored. His first home run was 112.4MPH off the bat at 460 feet, his second was 106.8MPH off the bat at 369 feet.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-5 with a three run home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. His home run was 105.9MPH off the bat at 404 feet.
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-6.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Luis Mey pitched one inning with a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (62-52) Lost 11-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double and a stolen base.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Cam Collier went 1-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-4 with two strikeouts.
- Johnny Ascanio went 1-3.
- Jose Acuna pitched two innings with two hits allowed, one run, two walks and a strikeout.
Dayton Dragons (40-75) Won 7-6
- Peyton Stovall went 1-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored. He would hit a walk-off sacrafice fly in the 10th inning.
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-5 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-5 with a stolen base.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Alexander Vargas went 1-5.
- Nick Sando pitched six innings allowing five hits, two runs, a walk and seven strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (57-62) Won 4-0
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts.
- Mason Neville went 1-3 with a stolen base, RBI and a walk.
- Bernard Moon went 1-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two runs scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-4.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 1-4 with a double.
- Ichro Cano went 0-2 with a walk.
- Ben Brutti pitched three innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.
Neville is batting .349 with a 1.068 OPS, six doubles, two triples and a home run through his first 13 professional games.
