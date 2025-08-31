Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 30, 2025
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Saturday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (59-72) Won 9-3
- Sal Stewart went 2-5 with two RBIs. Stewart is slashing .315/.394/.629 with 25 extra-base hits in 38 Triple-A games.
- Ewin Rios went 1-4 with a solo home run and a walk. His 24th home run of the season.
- Blake Dunn went 1-2 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a run scored.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- PJ Higgins went 4-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Jack Rogers went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Adam Plutko pitched seven innings with four hits allowed, a walk and six strikeouts.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched one inning with a walk and two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (65-56) Lost 7-4
- Edwin Arroyo went 0-3 with a stolen base and a strikeout.
- Connor Burns went 1-2 with a two-run home run and two walks.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a double.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 0-4.
- TJ Antone pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing two hits, four runs, two walks with two strikeouts.
- Easton Sikorski pitched 1 1/3 innings with a hit, a run and two strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (46-75) Won 5-2
- Carlos Jorge went 1-4 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored.
- Esmith Pineda went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Carter Graham went 1-4 with a RBi and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Alexander Vargas went 2-3 with a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a double.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with a double and two RBIs.
- Bryce Hubbart pitched 1 2/3 innings with a hit allowed and a strikeout.
- Dylan Simmons pitched one inning with a hit allowed and two strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (POSTPONED)
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast