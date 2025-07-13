Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From July 12, 2025
There were eight games across the Reds' Minor Leagues on Saturday. Here is how each of their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (39-53) Lost 3-2
- Blake Dunn went 1-3 with a walk.
- Fancisco Urbaez went 0-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
- Zack Maxwell struck out four in one inning.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a solo home run.
- Connor Phillips pitched one inning, allowing 1 hit with a strikeout.
- Aaron Wilkerson pitched five innings, allowed two hits and struck out six.
Chattanooga Lookouts (46-36) Lost 10-3
- Cam Collier went 0-4 with four strikeouts.
- Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a home run.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-3.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a run scored.
Dayton Dragons (28-55) Lost 4-3 Game 1
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Ariel Almonte went 0-3 with two strikeouts.
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Victor Acosta went 1-4 with three strikeouts.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk and a RBI.
- Adam Serwinowski pitched four innings, allowed two earned runs on two his, one walk and five strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (28-56) Lost 8-7 Game 2
- Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a double, stolen base and a RBI.
- Jack Moss went 2-4.
- Ariel Almonte went 1-2 with two walks, a run scored and a RBI.
- Victor Acosta went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Anthony Stephan went 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-4 with a RBI.
Daytona Tortugas (41-44) Won 8-4
- Malvin Valdez went 0-4 with two walks and two runs scored.
- Drew Davies went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Bernard Moon went 1-3 with a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
- Michael Trautwein went 1-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
ACL Reds (20-32) Lost 7-6
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a double, stolen base and a run scored.
- Sheng-En Lin went 1-2 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored.
- Anielson Buten went 1-3 with two RBIs.
DSL Rojos (14-15) Won 6-1
- Liberts Aponte went 1-2 with a walk.
- Enry Torres went 0-4
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Sandor Feliciano went 2-4 with a triple, stolen base and a run scored.
- Iker Redona pitched three innings allowing two hits, one run and struck out three.
DSL Reds (15-15) Won 11-2
- Pablo Nunez went 1-1 with a double, walk and two RBIs.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 2-4 with a double, walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Hansel Jiminez went 1-5 with a solo home run.
- Jirvin Morillo went 1-4 with a double, walk and two RBIs.
- Nayerich Waterfort went 2-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
