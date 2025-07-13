Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From July 12, 2025

Jay Allen has a .929 OPS in July.

Ricky Logan

Daytona Tortugas' Jay Allen (4) says hello to fan James Russo, 5, of Port St. Lucie, before a game against the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Allen is a former John Carroll Catholic star. The Daytona Tortugas is a minor league team for the Cincinnati Reds. Tcn Jay Allen Homecoming 2
/ CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK
There were eight games across the Reds' Minor Leagues on Saturday. Here is how each of their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (39-53) Lost 3-2

  • Blake Dunn went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Fancisco Urbaez went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Zack Maxwell struck out four in one inning.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-4 with a solo home run.
  • Connor Phillips pitched one inning, allowing 1 hit with a strikeout.
  • Aaron Wilkerson pitched five innings, allowed two hits and struck out six.

Chattanooga Lookouts (46-36) Lost 10-3

  • Cam Collier went 0-4 with four strikeouts.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-4 with a double.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
  • Jay Allen II went 1-4 with a home run.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-3.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a run scored.

Dayton Dragons (28-55) Lost 4-3 Game 1

  • Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Ariel Almonte went 0-3 with two strikeouts.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored.
  • Victor Acosta went 1-4 with three strikeouts.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk and a RBI.
  • Adam Serwinowski pitched four innings, allowed two earned runs on two his, one walk and five strikeouts.

Dayton Dragons (28-56) Lost 8-7 Game 2

  • Carlos Jorge went 2-5 with a double, stolen base and a RBI.
  • Jack Moss went 2-4.
  • Ariel Almonte went 1-2 with two walks, a run scored and a RBI.
  • Victor Acosta went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Anthony Stephan went 2-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-4 with a RBI.

Daytona Tortugas (41-44) Won 8-4

  • Malvin Valdez went 0-4 with two walks and two runs scored.
  • Drew Davies went 0-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Bernard Moon went 1-3 with a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored.
  • Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
  • Michael Trautwein went 1-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

ACL Reds (20-32) Lost 7-6

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a double, stolen base and a run scored.
  • Sheng-En Lin went 1-2 with two walks, a RBI and a run scored.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-2 with two walks and a run scored.
  • Anielson Buten went 1-3 with two RBIs.

DSL Rojos (14-15) Won 6-1

  • Liberts Aponte went 1-2 with a walk.
  • Enry Torres went 0-4
  • Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
  • Sandor Feliciano went 2-4 with a triple, stolen base and a run scored.
  • Iker Redona pitched three innings allowing two hits, one run and struck out three.

DSL Reds (15-15) Won 11-2

  • Pablo Nunez went 1-1 with a double, walk and two RBIs.
  • Adolfo Sanchez went 2-4 with a double, walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
  • Hansel Jiminez went 1-5 with a solo home run.
  • Jirvin Morillo went 1-4 with a double, walk and two RBIs.
  • Nayerich Waterfort went 2-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Published
