Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 25, 2025
Six games were played on Friday for the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (44-56) Won 6-5
- Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with a double, a walk, a run scored and a RBI. The Reds number 10-ranked prospect is batting .458 with a 1.164OPS since his promotion to Triple-A.
- Sal Stewart went 0-4. Sal is hitting just .179 since his promotion to Triple-A.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-4.
- Ewin Rios went 3-4 with two home runs, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
- Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a double, a home run, a walk and a RBI.
- Brian Van Bell pitched five innings, allowed eight hits, four earned runs, walked two and struck out five.
- Connor Phillips pitched two scoreless innings, allowed one hit and a walk.
- Blake Dunn went 2-5.
- Zach Maxwell pitched one inning, allowing a hit with a strikeout.
Chattanooga Lookouts (50-39) Won 6-2
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 1-5 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored and two strikeouts.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-5 with two runs scored.
- Jay Allen II went 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- TJ Sikkema pitched five innings, allowed five hits, two runs, one earned run, three walks with three strikeouts.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two strikeouts.
Game Two Was Postponed for Chattanooga
Dayton Dragons (30-61) Won 4-1
- Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with three stolen bases.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with a walk.
- Ryan McCrystal went 2-4.
- Ariel Almonte went 0-4
- Luke Hayden pitch five and one third innings, allowing two hits, one run, four walks with seven strikeouts.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-4 with a walk, a RBI and a run scored.
- John Michael Faile went 2-3 with a double, a walk and three runs scored.
Daytona Tortugas (43-49) Won 12-8
- Tyson Lewis 2-6 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, three runs scored and three strikeouts. Lewis's first Low-A hit was a 437 foot home run at 111 MPH off the bat.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 2-5 with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 2-4 with a RBI, walk and a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 2-5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk, RBI and three strikeouts.
- Esmith Pineda went 2-4 with a walk, run scored and a RBI.
- Bernard Moon went 1-3 with two walks and a run scored.
- Drew Davies went 2-4 with a double, RBI, a walk and a run scored.
DSL Reds (19-18) Lost 6-4
- Pablo Nuñez went 1-5.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-2 with a walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Naibel Mariano went 1-5 with a stolen base and two strikeouts.
- Dlivi Garcia pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
- Hansel Jimenez went 2-5 with a run scored.
DSL Rojos (17-19) Lost 3-0
- Juan Caricipe went 2-4.
- Liberts Aponte went 1-4.
- Angel Salio went 1-4.
- Diego Muñoz went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Moises Castillo pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, three walks with three strikeouts.
