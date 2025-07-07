Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 6, 2025

Hector Rodriguez continues his strong season.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (37-50) Lost 13-11

  • Francisco Urbaez went 2-5 with a double.
  • Connor Joe went 1-5.
  • Ryan Vilade went 0-3 with two walks.
  • Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a walk.
  • Chase Petty gave up seven runs (five earned), on four hits over two innings. He walked four and struck out two.
  • Evan Kravets gave up one unearned run on one hit and a walk over two innings. He struck out one.
  • Joe La Sorsa struck out two in a scoreless inning.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up two runs on three hits in an inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
  • Connor Phillips struck out a batter in a scoreless inning of work.

Chattanooga Lookouts (43-34) Won 7-1

  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with his 11th home run of the season.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
  • Sal Stewart went 0-3.
  • Cam Collier went 2-4 with a double.
  • Jay Allen II went 2-4 with his third home run of the season.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk.

Dayton Dragons (27-53) Won 4-0

  • Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with two walks.
  • Leo Balcazar went 2-5 with a double.
  • Anthony Stephan went 1-5.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
  • Jose Montero gave up two hits in five scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Daytona Tortugas (37-43) Lost 3-0

  • Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Esmith Pineda went 0-4.
  • Hunter Hollan gave up two runs on one hit in three innings. He walked four and struck out three.

