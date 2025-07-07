Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 6, 2025
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (37-50) Lost 13-11
- Francisco Urbaez went 2-5 with a double.
- Connor Joe went 1-5.
- Ryan Vilade went 0-3 with two walks.
- Blake Dunn went 2-3 with a walk.
- Chase Petty gave up seven runs (five earned), on four hits over two innings. He walked four and struck out two.
- Evan Kravets gave up one unearned run on one hit and a walk over two innings. He struck out one.
- Joe La Sorsa struck out two in a scoreless inning.
- Zach Maxwell gave up two runs on three hits in an inning of work. He walked a batter and struck out two.
- Connor Phillips struck out a batter in a scoreless inning of work.
Chattanooga Lookouts (43-34) Won 7-1
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with his 11th home run of the season.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3.
- Cam Collier went 2-4 with a double.
- Jay Allen II went 2-4 with his third home run of the season.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-3 with a walk.
Dayton Dragons (27-53) Won 4-0
- Carlos Jorge went 1-3 with two walks.
- Leo Balcazar went 2-5 with a double.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4.
- Jose Montero gave up two hits in five scoreless innings. He walked three and struck out five.
Daytona Tortugas (37-43) Lost 3-0
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3 with a walk.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3 with a walk.
- Esmith Pineda went 0-4.
- Hunter Hollan gave up two runs on one hit in three innings. He walked four and struck out three.
