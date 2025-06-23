Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from June 22, 2025

Anthony Stephan had a four-hit game for the Dragons.

Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno #16 gets brushewd back by a wild St. Lucie Mets pitch, Friday June 13, 2025 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno #16 gets brushewd back by a wild St. Lucie Mets pitch, Friday June 13, 2025 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday. Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (32-43) Lost 3-2

  • Ryan Vilade went 0-3.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-3.
  • Brian Van Belle gave up three runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
  • Hunter Parks pitched 2/3 of an inning and did not allow a hit.
  • Luis Mey did not give up a hit in his scoreless inning. He did not walk a batter.

Chattanooga Lookouts (38-28) Won 8-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a double.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-2 with three walks.
  • Cam Collier went 2-3 with a double and two walks.
  • Jay Allen II went 3-4 with a double.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-3.
  • Jose Franco gave up two runs on three hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

Dayton Dragons (22-46) Won 12-11

  • Carlos Jorge went 2-3 with two walks and a double.
  • Leo Balcazar went 2-5.
  • Yerlin Condian went 3-4 with a double and a walk.
  • Anthony Stephan went 4-5 with a double and a home run.

Daytona Tortugas (31-38) Won 16-6

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-3 with three walks.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4 with two doubles.
  • Kyle Henley went 2-5.

