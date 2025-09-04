Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 3, 2025
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Wednesday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (62-72) Won 6-5
- Tyler Stephenson went 1-3 with a two run home run. This was his first rehab start and could be activated as soon as Friday.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a two run home run.
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a stolen base.
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-2 with a run scored.
- Buck Farmer pitched two innings with a walk allowed and three strikeouts, earning the win.
- Levi Jordan went 1-4 with a walk-off single and RBI in the 10th inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (67-57) Lost 8-0
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-3 with a walk.
- Austin Callahan went 1-2 with a double and a walk.
- TJ Antone pitched 2/3 of an inning with two hits allowed, four earned runs and two walks. Antone has a 30.00 ERA in three innings across four games in Double-A.
Dayton Dragons (49-75) Won 11-6
- Carlos Jorge went 2-2 with a walk, stolen base and three runs scored.
- Peyton Stovall went 3-5 with three run home run, five RBIs and stolen base.
- Anthony Stephan went 1-4 with a double, walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Yerlin Confidan went 1-4 with a walk and a RBI.
- Nestor Lorant pitched four innings with eight hits allowed, one earned run, a walk and three strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (64-63) Won 4-1
- Kien Vu went 1-4 with a two run home run.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-5 with four strikeouts.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-3 with a walk.
- Jacob Friend went 3-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.
- Sheng-En Lin pitched four no-hit innings with a walk and five strikeouts.
- Mike Villani pitched two no perfect innings with three strikeouts.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast