Cincinnati Reds Top 10 Prospect Chase Petty Driven to Make the Big Leagues
The Reds traded Sonny Gray for 19-year-old Chase Petty in 2022. At the time of the deal, Reds fans weren't thrilled, but the Reds were very high of the young right-hander.
“He has a chance to be a high-end starting pitcher for a long time,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Mark Sheldon in 2022. “We’re really excited to have him. John Ceprini, our area scout in the Northeast, did a lot of work on him for the Draft. We thought we had a chance to get him with our comp pick [No. 30 overall] last year. We think he’s got a chance to be a high-caliber Major League starter or reliever, and time will tell.”
Petty spent the 2022 season with Low-A Daytona and High-A Dayton, pitching 98 1/3 innings across 20 starts with a 3.66 ERA. In 2023, Petty continued to improve, pitching to a 1.72 ERA across 18 starts with High-A Dayton and Low-A Chattanooga.
After a rough start to the season in 2024, Petty finished the year strong—although his overall numbers may not show it. He made 15 starts for Double-A Chattanooga before making two starts with Triple-A Louisville to end the season. Petty had a 4.20 ERA over a career-high 137 innings.
"I didn’t start off the way I planned. I struggled a little bit. But really cleaned up by the end of year, really finished off strong," Petty told Sheldon. "I did exactly what I wanted to in Triple-A. Hopefully I am able to start off strong this year and get the call early."
Petty has a chance to find his way on the big league squad at some point this year and that is what motivates him.
"Not trying to think too far ahead about it, but that is what’s driving me," he said. "That’s what’s making me compete to my best ability every single day. If my name is called, I want to make sure that I am ready and that I am ready to stay."
ESPN recently ranked Petty as the No. 3 prospect in the Reds organization and the 76th overall.
Petty, still just 21, will look to continue to improve in 2025 in hopes of making his Major League debut in the near future.
Check out Sheldon's entire conversation with Petty here.
