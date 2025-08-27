Cycle Bid Comes Up One Hit Short for Reds Infielder in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a massive night at the plate on Tuesday night for Triple-A Louisville.
The 25-year-old went 3-3 with a double, triple, and his 9th home run of the season with Triple-A Louisville.
Encarnacion-Strand has been slightly above average since being sent back down to Louisville, slashing .244/.292/.520 with 20 extra-base hits and a wRC+ of 105. He's walking just 4.4% of the time over that period in 34 games since being demoted.
The Reds could use some power in their lineup as they are last in Major League Baseball with just 25 home runs since the All-Star break. However, it doesn't seem likely that the infielder will be called up anytime soon, given how he's struggled in his time in the majors.
You can see highlights of Encarnacion Strand's big game below:
