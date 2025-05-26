Down on the Farm: Chase Burns Strikes Out 10, Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Homers
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (24-26) Won 6-4
- Blake Dunn went 0-5.
- Jake Fraley went 1-4 with a home run.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 0-2 with a walk.
- Wade Miley gave up four runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning. He struck out one.
- Connor Phillips pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, struck out two, and walked two.
- Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit and a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
- Lyon Richardson pitched 1/3 of an inning and retired the only batter he faced.
- Zach Maxwell walked and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning of relief.
- Alexis Diaz gave up two hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (22-22) Won 7-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4 with a walk.
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-3.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4.
- Dominic Pitelli went 3-4 with a stolen base.
- Chase Burns struck out ten over five innings. He allowed one run on three hits and did not walk a batter.
- Hunter Parks gave up one run on one hit in two innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Dayton Dragons (17-28) Won 9-6
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 1-5.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with two walks.
- Jose Montero gave up one unearned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out six.
Daytona Tortugas (20-25) Won 4-2
- Kyle Henley went 1-5 with a stolen base.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
- Sammy Stafura went 2-4.
- Cole Schoenwetter gave up one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out eight.
