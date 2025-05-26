Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Chase Burns Strikes Out 10, Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Homers

Fraley appeared in his second rehab game on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) runs to first base during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Four of the five Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (24-26) Won 6-4

  • Blake Dunn went 0-5.
  • Jake Fraley went 1-4 with a home run.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-2 with a walk.
  • Wade Miley gave up four runs on five hits in 2/3 of an inning. He struck out one.
  • Connor Phillips pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, struck out two, and walked two.
  • Joe La Sorsa gave up a hit and a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
  • Lyon Richardson pitched 1/3 of an inning and retired the only batter he faced.
  • Zach Maxwell walked and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning of relief.
  • Alexis Diaz gave up two hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (22-22) Won 7-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Edwin Arroyo went 2-3.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-3 with a double and a walk.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 3-4 with a stolen base.
  • Chase Burns struck out ten over five innings. He allowed one run on three hits and did not walk a batter.
  • Hunter Parks gave up one run on one hit in two innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Dayton Dragons (17-28) Won 9-6

  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-5.
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with two walks.
  • Jose Montero gave up one unearned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Daytona Tortugas (20-25) Won 4-2

  • Kyle Henley went 1-5 with a stolen base.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 2-5.
  • Sammy Stafura went 2-4.
  • Cole Schoenwetter gave up one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

Greg Kuffner
