Down on the Farm: Connor Phillips Continues to Work as a Reliever, Alfredo Duno Has Good Day at the Dish
Three Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday night.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (24-28) Lost 4-2
- Jake Fraley went 1-4.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-3.
- Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a double.
- Jacob Hurtubise went 0-1 with two walks.
- Alexis Diaz gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.
- Connor Phillips pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked a batter, and struck out one.
- Sam Moll walked a batter and struck out a batter in 2/3 of an inning.
- Joe La Sorsa pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He walked a batter and struck out two.
Dayton Dragons (17-30) Lost 5-4
- Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with two stolen bases.
- Leo Balcazar went 0-5.
- John Michael Faile went 0-4.
- Luke Hayden gave up two runs on three hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out two.
Daytona Tortugas (20-27) Lost 11-10
- Alfredo Duno went 2-5 with three walks.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-6 with a walk.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-5 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Kyle Henley went 0-5 with a walk.
