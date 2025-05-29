Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Connor Phillips Continues to Work as a Reliever, Alfredo Duno Has Good Day at the Dish

The Chattanooga Lookouts were rained out for the second consecutive day.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitchers Connor Phillips (34) throws a pitch, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds pitchers Connor Phillips (34) throws a pitch, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Three Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Wednesday night.

Here is how their top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (24-28) Lost 4-2

  • Jake Fraley went 1-4.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-3.
  • Rece Hinds went 1-3 with a double.
  • Jacob Hurtubise went 0-1 with two walks.
  • Alexis Diaz gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.
  • Connor Phillips pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, walked a batter, and struck out one.
  • Sam Moll walked a batter and struck out a batter in 2/3 of an inning.
  • Joe La Sorsa pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He walked a batter and struck out two.

Dayton Dragons (17-30) Lost 5-4

  • Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with two stolen bases.
  • Leo Balcazar went 0-5.
  • John Michael Faile went 0-4.
  • Luke Hayden gave up two runs on three hits over four innings. He walked four and struck out two.

Daytona Tortugas (20-27) Lost 11-10

  • Alfredo Duno went 2-5 with three walks.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-6 with a walk.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 1-5 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Kyle Henley went 0-5 with a walk.

