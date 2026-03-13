Reds Make Latest Roster Cut as Bullpen Competition Tightens

The Cincinnati Reds trimmed their roster on Friday afternoon, reassigning Yunior Marte to minor league camp.

Marte showed flashes of brilliance this spring, striking out 11 in just six innings of work. However, he gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks.

The Reds signed Marte to a minor league deal back in December.

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Marte has pitched in the majors across three seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old has appeared in 102 games and has an ERA of 5.64 in 113 1/3 innings.

He last pitched in the big leagues in 2024, when he appeared in 23 games for the Phillies. He had a 6.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts across 26 innings.

He spent the 2025 season in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top baseball league. In 55 games for the Chunichi Dragons, Marte had an ERA of just 1.90. He struck out 50 batters across 52 innings.

What Does This Mean for the Bullpen?

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Marte was a long shot to make the Opening Day roster.

After the Reds announced Caleb Ferguson will most likely start the season on the injured list, that all but guaranteed Sam Moll's spot on the Opening Day roster. The final two bullpen spots will most likely come down to Tejay Antone, Kyle Nicolas, Luis Mey, Hagen Danner, Zach Maxwell, and Connor Phillips.

With how dominant his stuff can be when he's in command, it wouldn't be surprising if we see Marte in Cincinnati at some point during the 2026 season.

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