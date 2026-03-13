Reds Make Latest Roster Cut as Bullpen Competition Tightens
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds trimmed their roster on Friday afternoon, reassigning Yunior Marte to minor league camp.
Marte showed flashes of brilliance this spring, striking out 11 in just six innings of work. However, he gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks.
The Reds signed Marte to a minor league deal back in December.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Marte has pitched in the majors across three seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old has appeared in 102 games and has an ERA of 5.64 in 113 1/3 innings.
He last pitched in the big leagues in 2024, when he appeared in 23 games for the Phillies. He had a 6.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts across 26 innings.
He spent the 2025 season in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top baseball league. In 55 games for the Chunichi Dragons, Marte had an ERA of just 1.90. He struck out 50 batters across 52 innings.
What Does This Mean for the Bullpen?
Marte was a long shot to make the Opening Day roster.
After the Reds announced Caleb Ferguson will most likely start the season on the injured list, that all but guaranteed Sam Moll's spot on the Opening Day roster. The final two bullpen spots will most likely come down to Tejay Antone, Kyle Nicolas, Luis Mey, Hagen Danner, Zach Maxwell, and Connor Phillips.
With how dominant his stuff can be when he's in command, it wouldn't be surprising if we see Marte in Cincinnati at some point during the 2026 season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4