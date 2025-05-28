Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Leo Balcazar Has Big Night at the Plate, Chase Petty Struggles

See what happened down on the farm!

Greg Kuffner

May 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Petty (61) reacts after a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. See how their top prospects performed below:

Louisville Bats (24-27) Lost 10-5

  • Blake Dunn went 0-4 with a walk.
  • Jake Fraley went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a triple.
  • Jack Rogers went 1-2.
  • Chase Petty gave up two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, walked four, and struck out three.
  • Yosver Zulueta struck out two in a scoreless inning.
  • Lenny Torres Jr. gave up three runs on two hits in an inning. He walked two and struck out one.
  • Albert Abreu gave up a run on two hits in one inning of work. He walked two and struck out one.

Dayton Dragons (17-29) Lost 12-7

  • Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with his fourth home run of the season.
  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks.
  • John Michael Faile went 1-4 with his seventh home run of the season.
  • Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with a double, a walk, and his third home run of the season.
  • Nestor Lorant gave up four runs on six hits over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.

Daytona Tortugas (20-26) Lost 3-1

  • Kyle Henley went 1-3 with a walk and three stolen bases.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks and a stolen base.
  • Sammy Stafura went 0-3.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-1.

ACL Reds (9-10) Lost 18-8

  • Tyson Lewis went 1-4.
  • Sheng-En Lin went 2-5.
  • Cam Collier went 2-3 with two walks and a double.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double.
  • Drew Davies went 0-2 with two walks.

