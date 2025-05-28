Down on the Farm: Leo Balcazar Has Big Night at the Plate, Chase Petty Struggles
Four Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday. See how their top prospects performed below:
Louisville Bats (24-27) Lost 10-5
- Blake Dunn went 0-4 with a walk.
- Jake Fraley went 1-4 with a walk and a stolen base.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-3 with a triple.
- Jack Rogers went 1-2.
- Chase Petty gave up two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, walked four, and struck out three.
- Yosver Zulueta struck out two in a scoreless inning.
- Lenny Torres Jr. gave up three runs on two hits in an inning. He walked two and struck out one.
- Albert Abreu gave up a run on two hits in one inning of work. He walked two and struck out one.
Dayton Dragons (17-29) Lost 12-7
- Leo Balcazar went 3-5 with his fourth home run of the season.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-3 with two walks.
- John Michael Faile went 1-4 with his seventh home run of the season.
- Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with a double, a walk, and his third home run of the season.
- Nestor Lorant gave up four runs on six hits over four innings. He walked a batter and struck out six.
Daytona Tortugas (20-26) Lost 3-1
- Kyle Henley went 1-3 with a walk and three stolen bases.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks and a stolen base.
- Sammy Stafura went 0-3.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-1.
ACL Reds (9-10) Lost 18-8
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4.
- Sheng-En Lin went 2-5.
- Cam Collier went 2-3 with two walks and a double.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 with a double.
- Drew Davies went 0-2 with two walks.
