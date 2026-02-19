Reds Prospect Chase Petty Adds New Pitch Ahead of 2026 Season
After a phenomenal season in 2023 with High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga, Reds prospect Chase Petty has struggled over the last two seasons.
He pitched in 26 games with Triple-A Louisville last season and three games with the Res. In Triple-A, his ERA was 6.39 and with the Reds, it was 19.50.
However, Petty doesn't consider last season a failure. He thinks it is something he can learn from as a young pitcher.
What he's been lacking over the last couple of seasons is a true swing and miss pitch. According to Charlie Goldsmith, Petty developed a new kick changeup over the offseason at Baseball Performance Center.
“It’s almost like holding a circle change, spike up the middle finger on the seams and let it rip,” Petty told Goldsmith. “When it’s good, it’s going to be really good.”
Petty Is Younger Than Most Reds Starters Were at the Same Stage
Petty has been with the organization since 2022 after the Reds traded Sonny Gray to the Twins. It's easy to forget how young he is. He is still just 22 years old. To put that in perspective let's look at when the other starters in the rotation made their big league debut.
- Hunter Greene: 22 Years Old
- Brady Singer: 23 Years Old
- Nick Lodolo: 24 Years Old
- Andrew Abbott: 24 Years Old
Reds assistant pitching coach Matt Tracy likes what he sees so far in Petty this spring.
"He looks good in camp. I liked his first live BP. He just has to be a bit more aggressive, keep trying to figure out who he is as a pitcher and master that.”
The big leagues are hard and the path has many ups and downs. If Petty can bounce back and have a strong season, it'll improve an already deep Reds pitching staff.
You can read Goldsmith's full article, including his notes on other prospects, here.
