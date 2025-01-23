Dragons Announce Coaching Staff for 25th Season in Dayton
The Reds' High-A Minor League affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, announced their 2025 coaching staff today.
- Vince Harrison Jr. | Manager
- Willie Blair | Pitching Coach
- Troy Gingrich | Hitting Coach
- Peterson Plaz | Coach
- Lauren Powers | Athletic Trainer
- Dominic Cothern | Strength & Conditioning Coach
- Hunter Rickard | Video & Tech Specialist
Vince Harrison Jr. will return to the Dragons for his second season and lead the coaching staff. In 2024, Harrison guided the Dragons to a record of 74-58 (.561) as the team won a Second Half division title for the first time since 2011 and qualified for the Midwest League playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Under Harrison’s leadership in 2024, the Dragons posted numerous franchise milestones.
- The Dragons full-season winning percentage of .561 ranked third best among the 24 years in Dragons franchise history.
- The Dragons finished with a winning record in both halves for the second time in franchise history.
- The Dragons improved as the season progressed. After going 34-32 in the first half, they went 40-26 in the second half to win the East Division title. Their Second Half winning percentage of .606 ranked third in franchise history for best winning percentage in a half season.
- Harrison was instrumental in the development of three players selected to the Midwest League full-season all-star team: Infielders Cam Collier and Sal Stewart and outfielder Ethan O’Donnell.
- The 2024 Dragons posted a winning record over the full season for the fourth consecutive year. Only three other Midwest League teams (Lake County, Great Lakes, and Cedar Rapids) have had winning records for each of the past four seasons.
Harrison has 11 seasons of minor league coaching experience. Prior to serving as the Dragons manager in 2024, he worked as a coach with the Reds Triple-A club, the Louisville Bats, in 2023.
