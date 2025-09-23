Sal Stewart Honored With Multiple Awards After Impressive Campaign
With the Minor League Baseball season wrapping up, it is time for teams to announce award winners and All-Stars for each respective affiliate. To no surprise, Cincinnati Reds number-one prospect Sal Stewart is raking in the awards.
Sal Stewart was awarded the Southern League's Most Valuable Player for 2025. In 80 games, Stewart slashed .306/.377/.473 with 10 home runs, 19 doubles, and 44 RBIs. Along with being the League MVP, the 21-year-old was named the Southern League's Top MLB Prospect and an All-Star.
Sal Stewart showcased exceptional talent throughout the season, ascending from Double-A to the Major League roster. He made his debut on September 1st against the Toronto Blue Jays. In 15 games with the Reds, he has played well, slashing.261/.306/.543. Notably, he has hit four home runs and a double during that span. Stewart is poised to become a crucial asset for the Reds’ future success.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast