Cincinnati Reds Release Lineup For Game 1 Showdown Against Los Angeles Dodgers
It's officially game day and the Cincinnati Reds have released their lineup for Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They'll be facing left-handed starter Blake Snell, who has given up just one run in his last three starts and 19 innings pitched.
The full lineup is below:
- CF - TJ Friedl
- RF - Noelvi Marte
- DH - Miguel Andujar
- LF - Austin Hays
- 1B - Spencer Steer
- SS - Elly De La Cruz
- C - Tyler Stephenson
- 3B - Ke'Bryan Hayes
- 2B - Matt McLain
Greene has been outstanding this season when healthy. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings.
Greene faced the Dodgers back on August 25 and gave up three earned runs on six hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out three in a 7-0 Reds loss.
The Reds are 11-8 in games Hunter Greene pitches this season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast