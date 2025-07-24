Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Two More Draft Picks, Including Second-Round Selection

The Reds signed both pitchers on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds signed two more draft picks this week.

They signed their second-round selection, right-handed pitcher out of high school, Aaron Watson. He was signed for $2,750,000, which was $858,800 over slot.

"Because of his feel for pitching, the 6-foot-5 Watson has a pretty high floor and it's not difficult to imagine a higher ceiling as he adds strength to that frame," MLB.com wrote. "He's typically in the low-90s with his fastball, but has been up to 95 mph with more consistent velocity to come. He throws his heater with good sink, getting a lot of ground-ball outs, and complements it with a pair of very effective secondary offerings which flash above-average. He made the switch from curve to slider and can miss bats with his 78-82 mph breaker. He has feel for his mid-80s split changeup, though he doesn't throw it often."

They also signed their eighth-round pick, left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy out of Maryland. MLB.com had McCoy ranked as the 197th best prospect in the draft. The left-hander had a 3.32 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 84 innings with the Terrapins last season.

You can see the announcement below:

