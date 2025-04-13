'It's Really Special' - Cincinnati Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Puts on a Show on Bobblehead Night
Over 31,000 fans packed Great American Ball Park on Saturday for Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night.
The superstar shortstop put on a show they'll always remember.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, De La Cruz hit an Andrew Heaney fastball over the left field wall for a grand slam that sent GABP into a frenzy.
"I was looking for a good pitch to hit," De La Cruz told Jim Day postgame. "I was chasing my pitch. I was fighting. It was a quality at-bat and I won."
The Reds added another run later in the game, but those four runs would have been enough as Cincinnati's pitching dazzled again in a 5-2 victory.
De La Cruz has been in a bit of a slump lately, but Reds manager Terry Francona doesn't spend much energy worrying about the young superstar.
"He gets pitched so tough, as premier guys do, but he's always one swing away," Francona said. "Even if he takes a bad swing, with his legs, there is always something that can happen. I don't worry about him too much. He's been kind of fun to get to know."
When a game feels big, De La Cruz always seems to deliver and that's exactly what he did in Saturday night's win.
"It's really special," De La Cruz added. "There are a lot of good fans. They are special. It feels really good on my bobblehead night."
The Reds have won four of their last five games. They're 7-8 on the season.
"We are getting hot," De La Cruz said. "The clubhouse feels really good. Win together and we are going to keep working together."
Reds fans thought they might have a special player in De La Cruz. They were right.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast