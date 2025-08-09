Elly De La Cruz on Exclusive List of MLB Stars to Accomplish Rare Feat This Season

Inside The Reds

Aug 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is just one of eight players in Major League Baseball this season to play in every single game this year.

He joins Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Pete Alonso, Brent Rooker, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies as the only other players to do so.

The 23-year-old is slashing .278/.354/..472 with 46 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases this season and made the All-Star game for the second consecutive season.

The Reds are currently 60-57 and 3 1/2 games out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

