Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Found Guilty of Murder
Former Major League Baseball and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Daniel Serafini was found guilty of murder on Monday night, according to CBS News.
He was convicted on first-degree murder, attempted murder, and burglary.
Serafini shot and killed his father-in-law, Robert Spohr, and also shot his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, twice, but she survived. The shooting occurred at their home in Lake Tahoe in June of 2021.
The 51-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Reds in 2003 and had a 4.91 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings.
He appeared in 104 games over his seven-year career. He pitched for six different teams, including the Cubs, Pirates, Padres, Twins and Rockies.
You can find more details on the story here.
