From San Diego to Cincinnati: Connor Joe Embraces Trade to the Reds
The Reds traded minor league relief pitcher Andrew Moore for Connor Joe from the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
Joe spoke to reporters on Friday before the Cincinnati's game against the Astros.
"I am always excited about an opportunity in the big leagues," Joe told reporters. "I am not quite sure about the opportunity as far as playing time yet. I still have to talk to Tito, but I am just excited to be here and help the team out.
Prior to being traded to the Reds, Joe had played for four different teams over six seasons.
"I like to play the game hard," Joe continued. Versatile. I can play everywhere on the field and I like to think I put together good at-bats."
You can watch Joe's full interview below:
