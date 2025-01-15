Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 International Signings

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Reds announced 18 international signings on Wednesday.

Their biggest signing was 17-year-old shortstop Liberts Aponte. They signed him for $1.9 million according to Ben Badler.

Check out all 18 players below. For scouting reports on the Reds' international class, go here.

Starlin Alberto, RHP, Dominican Republic

Liberts Aponte, IF, Venezuela

Ramces Camargo, RHP, Colombia

Juan Caricipe, IF, Venezuela

Deinis Chourio, IF/OF, Venezuela

Wanderly De La Cruz, OF, Dominican Republic

Sandor Feliciano, IF, Dominican Republic

Jealmy Frias, IF, Dominican Republic

Isaac Garcia, OF, Venezuela

Omar Guadamuz, IF, Nicaragua

Cesar Maiz, RHP, Venezuela

Jose Martinez, OF, Venezuela

Diego Muñoz, OF, Dominican Republic

Abel Peña, C/1B, Venezuela

Oscar Ramirez, RHP, Dominican Republic

Rey Reyes, OF, Venezuela

Angel Salio, IF, Dominican Republic

Enry Torres, C, Venezuela

