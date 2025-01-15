Look: Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 International Signings
CINCINNATI — The Reds announced 18 international signings on Wednesday.
Their biggest signing was 17-year-old shortstop Liberts Aponte. They signed him for $1.9 million according to Ben Badler.
Check out all 18 players below. For scouting reports on the Reds' international class, go here.
Starlin Alberto, RHP, Dominican Republic
Liberts Aponte, IF, Venezuela
Ramces Camargo, RHP, Colombia
Juan Caricipe, IF, Venezuela
Deinis Chourio, IF/OF, Venezuela
Wanderly De La Cruz, OF, Dominican Republic
Sandor Feliciano, IF, Dominican Republic
Jealmy Frias, IF, Dominican Republic
Isaac Garcia, OF, Venezuela
Omar Guadamuz, IF, Nicaragua
Cesar Maiz, RHP, Venezuela
Jose Martinez, OF, Venezuela
Diego Muñoz, OF, Dominican Republic
Abel Peña, C/1B, Venezuela
Oscar Ramirez, RHP, Dominican Republic
Rey Reyes, OF, Venezuela
Angel Salio, IF, Dominican Republic
Enry Torres, C, Venezuela
