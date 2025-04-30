Look: Gavin Lux Among Major League Baseball's Elite Since Middle of Last Season

Since July 20 of last season, Gavin Lux is slashing .323/.410/.502 in 87 games 📊



The only other players to slash .300/.400/.500 during that span (min. 200 PA):



- Aaron Judge

- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

- Kyle Tucker

- Bobby Witt Jr.

- Marcell Ozuna