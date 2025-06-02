Look: Reds Infielder Takes Reps at Shortstop in Light of Elly De La Cruz's Absence
Elly De La Cruz is set to leave the team after Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers to be with his family in the Dominican Republic after his sister passed away this past weekend.
Before Monday's game against the Brewers, Matt McLain was spotted taking ground balls at shortstop.
It's likely that Santiago Espinal would fill in at shortstop for De La Cruz, but McLain did play 53 games at shortstop back in 2023.
The 25-year-old has struggled this season, slashing just .175/.269/.295 with six home runs in 51 games.
You can see Mike Petgraglia's full video of McLain taking grounders at shortstop below:
