Look: Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Positive Injury Update on Hunter Greene

This is fantastic news.

Greg Kuffner

May 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided a positive update on ace Hunter Greene on Monday on MLB Network Radio.

"Yeah, I think he's all set," Francona said. "He actually threw a bullpen yesterday on the game mound because he wanted to make it as real as they could. I think we are all set for when we get back to Cincinnati and play the Cubs, he will be able to slot in there."

Greene is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA over 45 2/3 innings pitched. The right-hander has a WHIP of 0.81 to go along with 61 strikeouts and just eight walks this season.

Greene will likely take Petty's spot in the rotation when he returns. The 25-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past calendar year.

You can listen to Francona's full quote below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

